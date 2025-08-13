Fortnite Quietly Tones Down Season 4 Weapons And Medallions

Fortnite’s Chapter 6 Season 4 gets all the hype it can get. However, everyone got left scratching their heads when a surprise game fix dropped by Epic Games. Just like that, some weapons and medallions got major rework and upgrades.

What Weapons & Medallions Got Nerfed

The hit list includes popular mobility medallions and overpowered guns:

Surge Medallion: Slide boost halved, movement speed trimmed.

Slide boost halved, movement speed trimmed. Springleg Medallion: Weakened jump and stamina drain increased.

Weakened jump and stamina drain increased. Wrecker Revolver: No more “double pump” combo trick, damage down by 4 per rarity; e.g., Legendary drops from 94 to 90.

No more “double pump” combo trick, damage down by 4 per rarity; e.g., Legendary drops from 94 to 90. Shockwave Grenades: Spawn rate slashed.

Spawn rate slashed. Swarmstrike Launcher: Base damage cut, though it now bursts stronger in swarm mode.

These adjustments curb the chaotic early-game rush, slowing players down and forcing more tactical decisions.

What Got the Princess Treatment

Not everything got dealt a bad hand. The Leadspitter 3000 minigun received one major upgrade: significantly reduced recoil. Players report more accurate firing, turning the once clumsy heavy gun into a viable threat, especially for aggressive strategies.

Data-Miner Insights About Weapons & Medallions

Behind the scenes, data-miners were the first to spot the update. It was hidden within patch files although live in-game. Their findings confirmed that Fortnite is looking for a deeper shift in the gameplay in season 4 meta, as Epic balances movement speed with weapon usability.

Why Gamers Should Care

The game now focuses more on skill-based fighting, with less recoil and less effective weapons. This means that every shot needs to be more precise. These changes will change how people fight, making loopers reevaluate their drop zones, loadouts, and when they fight. If you’ve already felt the change, you might choose to match the new Leadspitter with slower but more explosive alternatives like the Swarmstrike in swarm mode. Alternatively, you could stick with classic, well-rounded favorites to be flexible in clashes that don’t go as planned.