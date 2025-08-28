Fortnite Removes A Major Feature After Fans Started Exploiting The Glitch

Following the discovery and widespread use of a glitch that made Precision Air Strike feature infinite, Epic Games took a swift action.

Precision Air Strike, introduced in the recent Chapter 6, Season 4 update, became a nightmare for lobbies as players unleashed infinite, targeted bombardments, disrupting gameplay for many. Epic’s move comes as a necessary fix to address the overpowered and unfair advantage that was ruining matches for many Fortnite fans.

The Glitch Ruined Fortnite Lobbies

The new weapon was intended to be a rare, strategic tool for delivering a devastating series of explosions. However, many fans were quick to exploit the glitch for fun.

By performing a perfectly timed inventory maneuver, players could use the item and then immediately drop and re-pick it up. This trick reset the weapon’s charge, allowing them to call in a new strike while keeping the original item.

The bug quickly became a major topic on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where guides on how to replicate the exploit proliferated. Which created an unbalanced and frustrating experience for anyone facing an opponent with the glitch.

Players skilled at the trick could rain down a constant, terrifying barrage of explosives that was nearly impossible to counter, turning the final moments of a match into a mess.

Epic’s Swift Response to the Game-Breaking Bug

Responding to the community’s outrage, Epic Games acted fast to disable the item. By “vaulting” the weapon, they have temporarily removed it from all standard game playlists. This action immediately halted the widespread abuse and restored some balance to the game.

Epic has a history of vaulting items due to game-breaking issues, and this incident is a prime example of their rapid response to preserve competitive integrity.

While there’s no official timeline for its return, developers will need time to patch the core issue. The fix will likely involve preventing the item from being dropped and re-claimed in this manner, ensuring its intended one-time use. In the meantime, the community can enjoy more balanced matches without the threat of infinite bombardment from a glitched item.

While new content is exciting, unforeseen glitches can quickly ruin the experience, and fans are always waiting for such an opportunity to cause mayhem. The story of the broken Air Strike will serve as a memorable yet cheeky lesson in the delicate balance of introducing powerful new tools into the Fortnite ecosystem.