Free Online IT Courses Training To Be Imparted To One Million Youth

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday said that free online IT (Information Technology) courses and Training would be imparted to one million youth for getting self-employment. The CM graced the MoU signing ceremony as a chief guest. PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider and Chief Executive officer re skills Malaysian Company Mr. Tan Ting Jin signed the MoU.

Speaking on occasion, the Chief Minister said that the Malaysian company would also provide a technical grant worth twelve million dollars to the Punjab government for the training of youth between the ages of 16 to 30.

Highlighting the features of the program, he said that youth will be able to earn their livelihood through online means after getting training and above three billion rupees would be saved by this online training. The chief minister said hundreds of thousands of self-employment opportunities would be generated through online training. Youths aged 16 to 30 years will be given free online training.

He underscored that the youths could enhance their income by completing online professional courses. The youths having smartphones can get training easily through the platform. The chief minister said the government would provide every facility to the local and international technology companies for the purpose.

The CM’s Special Assistant on IT Dr. Arslan Khalid said the Punjab government was going to launch the Digital Skills-2 program in which high-level technology training for the university youths would be offered. PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider said Pakistan ranked fourth in freelancing at the international level.

He informed that PITB would issue special promo codes which the youths could apply on this website or mobile app and could also activate their learning accounts for one year. MNA Hussain Ela­hi, Secretary Information Asif Bilal Lo­dhi, DG E-Governance Sajid Latif, DG IT Solutions Waqar Qureshi, Joint Director Ahmed Islam, CEO Re-Skills Mr. Tan Ting Jin, Chief Marketing Officer Mr. Lim Jin Ken, General Manager Mr. Jegaynsan Go­binathan, Relationship Manager Mr. Lee Chong De and other were present.

It is pertinent to mention here that Re-Skills Malaysian Company is providing train­ing services in more than 70 countries. Re-Skills Malaysian Company is a pro­fessional training platform that offers various online courses on its platform.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi inaugurated the construction work of the 256-bedded new emergency and trauma center of Jinnah Hospital by pressing a button on Wednesday. Provincial Specialised Healthcare Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Secretary Ahmad Javed Qazi gave a briefing about the Rs.8.65 billion projects.

In addition to allocating beds for accidents and other emergencies, 24 beds will be allocated for cardiac emergencies, and 48 for surgical and allied emergencies. The trauma center and a new emergency were required to deal with the rush of patients while diagnostic services, including cath lab, pathology, radiology, and pharmacy, will also be available in the new emergency.

The CM said and mentioned that the lift, ramp, wheelchair, stretcher, and other facilities were being provided for the convenience of patients and their attendants. The seven-story emergency block and trauma center project would be completed within the stipulated period and all the medicines will be provided free of cost in the emergency, he added and appreciated that Dr. Yasmin Rashid and her team were burning the midnight oil to provide quality healthcare facilities to the patients.

Provincial Ministers Mohsin Leghari, Latif Nazar, Principal Secretary to CM M Khan Bhatti, Finance Secretary Mujahid Sherdil, CEO IDAP, DG Protocol, DGPR Rao Pervaiz Akhtar, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College, MS Jinnah Hospital, Chairman BoM Allama Iqbal Medical College, member BoM Barrister Sahibzada Muzaffar, Prof Masood Rashid and others were also present.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of veteran actor and comedian Majid Jahangir and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

The CM said that Majid Jahangir’s popular TV drama ‘Fifty Fifty’ is still remembered by the fans. Majid Jahangir commanded ‘Fifty Fifty’ with his unique acting and the history of comedy cannot be complete without Majid Jahangir, he added.

