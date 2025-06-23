Gamers Eagerly Await June 26 As 5 New Titles Drop On One Day

The gaming calendar is always packed. But June 26? It’s absolute madness.







Studios, devs, platforms, everyone decided this would be the day to flood your backlog. We’ve got updates, sequels and even freebies. And we’ve got existential crisis-level decisions: Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.3 or Death Stranding 2? Eevee or explosions? Serious mech strategy or bizarre object dating?

Spoiler: You can’t play them all. But good luck trying.

Oh, and June 26 isn’t even a Tuesday or Friday. It’s a random Thursday. Why? Who knows. But that didn’t stop the industry from turning it into a traffic jam of digital chaos. If your backlog isn’t already bursting, it’s about to pop.







The Power Pack: What’s Dropping June 26

Let’s start with the heavy hitters. Brace yourself:

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach – Kojima’s back with post-apocalyptic delivery, trauma, and a PS5 exclusive.

Front Mission 3: Remake – Tactical mech nostalgia gets a fresh coat of HD.

Persona 5: The Phantom X – Mobile Phantom Thieves hijack your screen.

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster – The cult horror classic refuses to die.

Ruffy and the Riverside – A wild platformer where you literally copy-paste textures to reshape reality.

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.3: A Mystery Gift in a Gunmetal Box

CD Projekt Red drops Patch 2.3. What’s inside? Nobody knows. But the hype? Sky-high.

Update 2.2 was a crowd-pleaser. This one feels like opening a weirdly wrapped gift from a cool aunt: confusing but somehow amazing. Expect surprise, chaos, and maybe expect a new reason to sink another 100 hours into Night City.

If you still do not know your answer to Cyberpunk vs Death Stranding, maybe Reddit can help:

Xbox Game Pass Drops a Banger on June 26

Against the Storm hits Xbox Game Pass the same day. City-builder meets roguelike. Dark fantasy meets dopamine. It’s one of 2023’s highest-rated games and perfect for anyone who likes punishment and planning in equal measure.

Epic Games Store: Come Chill with Sable

Need a breather? Epic Games Store drops Sable for free.

No combat. No stress. Just you, a hoverbike, and a weird desert planet. It’s the perfect palate cleanser after watching Cyberpunk explode in neon or Norman Reedus cry in the outback.

Space Marine 2 Goes Full Chaos

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 adds Siege Mode. It’s 3-player co-op, wave-based, and you versus a never-ending meat grinder of Tyranids and Chaos.

Pokémon TCG Pocket: Eevee Takes Over

At 11 PM PT, Eevee Grove lands in Pokémon TCG Pocket. Over 100 new cards.

Alcremie

Eevee Bag (Item)

Eevee ex

Espeon

Flareon ex

Glaceon

Jolteon

Leafeon

Milcery

Penny (Supporter)

Swirlix

Sylveon ex

Umbreon

Vaporeon, and many others.

Got a favorite evolution? It’s probably here.

If you miss out on any of these games, do not blame us for not telling you just in time.