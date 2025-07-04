By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 24 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read

The gaming world is abuzz as the Stop Killing Games movement hits a monumental milestone, signaling a potential game‑changer for players everywhere.

Stop Killing Games Smashes Through 1 Million Signatures

The Stop Killing Games campaign reached 1 million signatures across the EU in early July, surpassing the threshold for a formal European Commission review. Spearheaded by machinima creator Ross Scott, this citizen‑driven initiative demands that publishers preserve access to games even after online services shut down. It aims to force companies to include built‑in offline modes or enable private servers.

Despite the victory lap, organizers caution that several hundred thousand signatures may be invalid due to duplications or non‑EU entries. To secure its future, the campaign continues pushing toward 1.4 million validated signatures by the July 31 deadline.

Celebrity Endorsements Send Shockwaves

The movement gained lightning‑fast traction thanks to heavyweights like PewDiePie, Asmongold, Jacksepticeye, and even Elon Musk, whose retweets and calls to action drove viral growth. Their combined influence helped win over hundreds of thousands of gamers in the EU and UK, accelerating the petition toward its critical goal.

Why Stop Killing Games Matters

This is about more than nostalgia. Players today spend hundreds of dollars on digital games; only to see titles vanish when servers go dark. Stop Killing Games challenges that model, pushing for consumer rights and pushing publishers to treat games like permanent media, not disposable services. If it succeeds, it could require studios to maintain offline access or refund customers when support ends.

Gamers Have Always Demanded Good Games

A successful campaign could rewrite EU digital law and set precedents worldwide. We hope to see more games (preferably MMOs) offering permanent offline modes or clear sunset plans. That provides peace of mind to players and preserves gaming history for future generations.

Even as global players watch, the movement is sparking serious debate about digital ownership, EULAs, and whether we truly own what we buy.

What’s Next?

Over the next three weeks, the campaign rallies to meet verification thresholds. If validated, Ross Scott will present the petition to the European Commission and could deliver a public speech in the European Parliament. Even now, publishers like Ubisoft are evolving, promising offline modes in titles like The Crew 2 after pushback.

