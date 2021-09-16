German investors interested in auto, aviation sectors of Pakistan

Accoridng to German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce Chief Executive Officer Oliver Oehms, German businesses are keen on exploring joint venture and investment opportunities in various sectors of Pakistan, including automobile and aviation.

As reported by The Express Tribune, the executive was speaking at a session organized by the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) on Wednesday. He said that a few sectors, inclduing aviation, communication, automobile, dairy and services had drawn the attention of German businessmen.

Calling the German delegation’s visit promising, he informed the participants that a number of productive business-to-business meetings were held in Karachi and Islamabad. He expressed the hope that the delegation’s visit to Pakistan would strengthen ties between private sectors of the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that the German businessmen’s trip to Pakistan during Covid-19 displayed their keen interest in forging strong business ties.

He briefed the delegation about the business potential of Pakistan and highlighted the prospects of joint ventures in different sectors including infrastructure development, housing and construction, aviation, food processing, automotive and information technology.

He assured German investors of full assistance of the ICCI in connecting them with the Pakistani counterparts.

PBIT officials gave recommendations for strengthening business and trade ties between the two countries. They showcased a competitive canvas of potential investment opportunities in Punjab and the conducive business environment offered to foreign investors in Pakistan.

They spoke about the features of investment policy, which had been formulated to create an investor-friendly environment and to ensure equal treatment to foreign and local investors.

The German delegation comprised representatives of several enterprises, including Lufthansa airline.