Get This EV Car Through Shari’a Compliant Installment Plans

The Pakistani electric vehicle (EV) market is seeing a surge in demand, driven by rising fuel prices and environmental consciousness. In response, manufacturers are making EV ownership more accessible through innovative financing solutions, like Changan’s Deepal’s Shariah-compliant instalment plans.







Deepal, a leading EV brand in Pakistan, has introduced a 0% interest-free, Shariah-compliant EMI plan for its premium electric models, the Deepal S07 and Deepal L07. This initiative, offered by Master Changan Motors Ltd., aims to remove financial barriers and accelerate Pakistan’s transition towards sustainable mobility.

Customers can secure their desired Deepal EV with a 50% down payment and pay the remaining amount through 18 hassle-free monthly installments, starting as low as Rs. 389,000 per month (For LO7). You can also get the SO7 at Rs. 417,000 per month. Deepal vehicles are known for their advanced battery systems, AI-powered smart features, and premium design, aligning with global EV trends.

Beyond cars, the electric bike segment is also benefiting from Shariah-compliant financing. Companies offer flexible plans for electric bikes such as the ELFA EV-125, allowing buyers to spread the cost over manageable monthly installments (6-36 months). These plans prioritize transparency and fairness, ensuring no interest (riba) is charged, which is a core principle of trading in Islam.