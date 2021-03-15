Getting vaccinated no longer a choice as the era of vaccine passports ushers in

Vaccine passports – evidence that you have received vaccination against COVID-19 are all set to become a reality soon. Countries such as Seychelles, Cyprus, Georgia, Romania, Poland, Iceland, and Estonia, will make it mandatory for the travellers to have vaccination records before they are allowed entry. At the same time, some others are expected to follow suit. Tech companies have already begun working on apps that will tell whether a traveller has been vaccinated or not.

However, the whole concept of vaccine passports has turned out to be a controversial one since vaccines are not available globally as of yet. “At present, the use of certification of vaccination as a requirement for travel is not advised because quite simply vaccination is just not available enough around the world and is not available certainly on an equitable basis,” said Michael Ryan, head of the WHO’s health-emergencies program, at a press conference.