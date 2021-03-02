News, Technology

Global shortage of chips affects Xiaomi and others

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 49 sec read>

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the reliance on digital infrastructure has increased throughout which has generally led to an increase in mass production of laptops, smartphones, and other similar devices. With such mass production, the semiconductor industry is suffering a huge shortage of semiconductors in order to develop new microprocessor chips.

Read More: Intel, AMD and others request U.S President Joe Biden to accelerate Semiconductor Production

This has inevitably affected many companies such as Intel and AMD who had initially requested U.S President Joe Biden to oversee the issue. This shortage has now affected Xiaomi and its smartphone production as well. The China-based tech giant has deemed this situation as a major problem as this affects Qualcomm’s supply of chips to these Chinese phone makers.

With such a shortage occurring globally, the value of the upcoming chips has skyrocketed which affects the price range of the upcoming smartphones. Realme’s executive further added that the chips are almost completely out of stock which is due to supply issues with materials, power supply, and radiofrequency devices as well.

According to a recent source having ties with Qualcomm, the supply of these microprocessor chips has been delayed by 30 weeks and Bluetooth audio chips have been delayed up to 33 weeks. Such delays are adversely affecting the development process of smartphone companies such as OnePlus, Oppo, Samsung, and more.

Microprocessor chips Qualcomm Realme semiconductor shortage xiaomi
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Qatar to provide jobs to 300,000 Pakistanis in preparation for the FIFA world cup 2022

in News
Mar 2, 2021  ·   43 sec read

Woman orders an iPhone 12 Pro Max and receives an apple-flavored yogurt instead

in News, Technology
Mar 2, 2021  ·   46 sec read

Chinese group, APT10 comprising of world’s elite hackers, carries out cyberattacks against Indian vaccine manufacturers

in News
Mar 2, 2021  ·   52 sec read
Up Next: Instagram introduces Live Rooms for its users