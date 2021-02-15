Intel, AMD and others request U.S President Joe Biden to accelerate Semiconductor Production

As the COVID lockdown, while varying in some countries, continues globally, the availability of semiconductors have become scarce. This will inevitably reduce the manufacturing of processor chips and furthermore affecting the production of smartphones, PCs and other devices.

In order to oversee the situation, major tech giants such as Intel, AMD and Nvidia made a request, to the current President of the United States Joe Biden, to accelerate semiconductor productions through a letter written by the Semiconductor Industry Association. A part of the letter stated the following:

“We therefore urge you to include in your recovery and infrastructure plan substantial funding for incentives for semiconductor manufacturing, in the form of grants and/or tax credits, and for basic and applied semiconductor research. We believe bold action is needed to address the challenges we face. The costs of inaction are high.”

The letter included signatures from the top semiconductor executives including Bob Swan from Intel, Lisa Su from AMD including other major companies such as the likes of IBM, Qualcomm etc. This letter was sent after President Biden had pledged to oversee the global semiconductor shortage.

Furthermore, President Biden plans to sign an executive order to conduct a supply chain review for crucial semiconductor components.