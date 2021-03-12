Google announces career based certifications in high-growth fields, zero experience required

Google has recently announced that its program ‘Grow with Google’ has launched new professional level training provided by Googlers. These trainings are focused on individuals who are looking to accelerate themselves in the workforce.

These trainings require zero past experiences, allow individuals to learn at their own pace, and are 100% online. Furthermore, these trainings are hyper-focused on solely those domains which are high in demand. Upon the completion of the course, individuals will receive an official certificate from Google which validates their skills in that domain.

According to Google, nearly 82% of certificate graduates report a positive career impact in six months. These certifications are focused on IT support, Data Analytics, Project Management, UX Design, and Android Development. Moreover, these trainings include access to career resources such as coaching sessions, mock interviews, and a resume builder tool.

Furthermore, the IT Support, User Experience Design, Project Management, and Data Analytics Certificates cost $39 per month by subscription on Coursera. Access to the Google Associate Android Developer Certification training is free and the official exam fee of $149 is paid to Trueability to administer the exam.

However, individuals may apply for financial aid via Coursera through the course page. Hence, allowing everyone a chance to grab the opportunity.

For further details, please visit the Grow with Google page by clicking here.