Google brings Google Meet to Gmail for iOS and Android

Google has made their video-conferencing application, Google Meet, now available on iOS and Android devices via their Gmail application.

Back in April, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Google made Google Meet, its video-conferencing application free for all users. Before that, the service was known as Google Hangouts and users had to have a G Suite subscription to start calls (they could join calls without being paying customers). The unfortunate worldwide lockdown presented an opportunity for video-conferencing applications and pretty soon, everyone everywhere started using Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and the likes for Distanced Learning or to Work from Home.

The new update now means that if a user gets a Meet Invitation on their email, they can attend the meeting from within the Gmail app; the need for a dedicated Meet app to join a meeting isn’t there anymore.

A second update, due to come out within the next few weeks, has also been announced by Google. This update involves a separate, dedicated Google Meet Tab within the Gmail application. The new tab will allow users to view their Google Calendar within the app and access any scheduled meetings from there. Users can also start, get links for, or schedule new meetings from within the Gmail app. If, however, someone does not require Meet, they can simply toggle the tab off.

The initiative taken by Google to integrate its Meet service into their email app shows that they want more and more people to be aware of their service. They also want their users to have a seamless experience when it comes to attending and starting meetings. Also, many users find it a hassle to download a separate, dedicated application for specific operations. This integration eliminates the need for a separate application for Google Meet.

