Google is testing an AI-driven version of its Google Finance service. The upgrade is designed to deliver instant financial insights and advanced interactive tools for investors. Users can ask natural language questions about stocks, markets, and cryptocurrencies and receive detailed answers with links to relevant sources. The platform also introduces advanced charting tools like moving average envelopes and candlestick views to help visualize market trends. A dedicated live data and news section provides real-time updates on global markets and digital assets. Google aims to combine research, technical analysis, and breaking financial news into one streamlined interface.

The updated Google Finance allows users to query market information without complex search steps. Investors can access insights faster and make informed decisions based on AI-driven analysis.

Advanced charting features make it easier to track price movements and identify trading patterns. Tools like moving average envelopes and candlestick views enhance technical analysis capabilities.

A live data feed delivers minute-by-minute updates on stock prices, market indexes, and cryptocurrency performance. The integrated news section covers major global financial events as they happen.

Google says the current testing phase will help refine the platform before a wider release. The company is also seeking to integrate AI more deeply into its consumer tools. If the trial succeeds, Google Finance could become a central hub for market research, analysis, and real-time financial news.