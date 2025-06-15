Google Introduces Ai Powered Audio Search Feature

Google has rolled out an experimental feature called Audio Overviews, offering spoken summaries of search results for select queries. The feature is part of the company’s Search Labs program, currently available to a limited number of users.







The Audio Overviews are powered by Google’s Gemini models and aim to provide users with a hands-free, voice-driven way to consume search results. These AI-generated audio clips condense essential information and present it through an interface that includes playback controls, such as play/pause, volume, and speed adjustment.

Google explains, “An audio overview can help you get a lay of the land, offering a convenient, hands-free way to absorb information whether you’re multitasking or simply prefer an audio experience.”

Search Results with Credible Source Links

In addition to the audio, users will see visible links to the original sources referenced in the spoken summary. This enables listeners to dive deeper into the content if desired. The tool is currently limited to specific queries where an audio response is deemed useful by Google’s systems.

Users can interact with the feature by rating each audio snippet with a thumbs up or down—feedback that will help refine its accuracy and relevance over time.







This isn’t Google’s first foray into AI-generated audio. Audio Overviews initially appeared in NotebookLM, the company’s AI research and note-taking assistant, where users could generate podcast-style summaries of content such as legal texts or academic documents. In March, similar functionality made its way to Gemini, Google’s AI chatbot.

The integration of this feature into search marks an evolution in Google’s use of generative AI, extending the AI Overviews (which present text-based summaries) into the realm of audio.

Concerns from Publishers Over AI Search Features

While users appreciate the convenience and accessibility, the feature has sparked concerns. Tensions are rising between Google and digital content creators. A recent Wall Street Journal report highlighted these worries.

Publishers fear reduced website traffic. AI-generated answers often provide enough information. As a result, users may not click through to the original sources.

Despite this, Google maintains that its AI tools are built to “complement traditional search” rather than replace it. Still, journalists and digital publishers remain cautious about the long-term effects on visibility and content monetization.