News, Technology

Google is speeding up its release cycles for Chrome

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 43 sec read>

In a recent announcement, Google has announced that it will be speeding up the ever-popular browser’s release cycle by shipping a new milestone every four weeks instead of the initial six-week cycle.

According to Google:
“As we have improved our testing and release processes for Chrome, and deployed bi-weekly security updates to improve our patch gap, it became clear that we could shorten our release cycle and deliver new features more quickly. Because of this, we are excited to announce that Chrome is planning to move to releasing a new milestone every 4 weeks, starting with Chrome 94 in Q3 of 2021.”

Moreover, the company will be adding a new Extended Stable option consisting of milestone updates every 8 weeks. This will include new updates, patches, and security fixes. This primarily due to the fact that not everyone wants to move to the enterprise version of chrome.

All these milestones will include security updates that will happen on a bi-weekly schedule however Google has highlighted that those updates in the 4 -week option will not contain new features or security fixes all the time.

All in all, similar to Mozilla, Google is taking such steps to improve the user experience while enhancing the security of the respective browser.

Google Google Chrome updates
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Punjab to establish career counselling centres for students

in Education, News
Mar 5, 2021  ·   46 sec read

President Alvi wants government audits to be completely computerized

in News
Mar 5, 2021  ·   28 sec read

SereneAir adds two new Airbus-A330s to its fleet

in News
Mar 5, 2021  ·   55 sec read
Up Next: Pakistan becomes head of the World Trade Organization’s Trade & Development committee