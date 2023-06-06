Google Launches Extensive AI Course For Free

Google, the biggest search engine, has announced seven Advanced generative AI courses that are free of cost. The courses are specific to “advance your cloud career” and will allow you to earn well.

The course’s primary objective is to demystify Artificial Intelligence (AI). It offers a gentle introduction to the foundation of AI, enabling learners to understand what is possible and what is not. However, it also identifies the importance of AI in our daily lives.

After successfully completing the course, students will be able to define and discuss AI, be critical about AI-related claims, explain the technologies, including machine learning and neural networks, and understand the importance of AI.

The course covers many topics, including machine learning and more. These courses are typically based on advanced AI topics and are divided into new training materials, introductory, intermediate, and advanced courses.

The course will also cover the differences between artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

The Courses And Topics

The course includes multiple topics and advanced techniques covering generative AI, Large Language Models, Transformer Models, Image Generations, Machine Learning, Tensor Flow on Google Cloud, Advanced Machine Learning Courses, Natural Learning Processing, and much more.

According to Google, “We are happy to announce a new set of generative AI training content available at no cost. So whether you are just getting started or already have a more advanced role, read on to find ways to help reach your desired position”.

The course is based on a 30-hour free online period that offers an excellent opportunity for learners who want to gain beginner-level knowledge about Artificial Intelligence and its application.

Candidates can do the generative AI course without prior AI or programming experience. The University of Helsinki and Reaktor curate the Google productive AI course.

Moreover, during the course, the learners will be able to learn how AI affects life and gain knowledge about basic machine language programs.

In addition, the criteria for achieving the certificate is to complete 90% of the exercise and score more than 50% in their exercise to get a certificate after completing a program.

Importance Of Google AI Certification Course

As we know, AI has become an integral part of our day-to-day life. AI has proved its important e in almost every field and holds the potential to change the world.

AI has revolutionized the overall structure of the medical field. Algorithms have been developed to help identify patients with tumors and other diseases. Scientists are also trying to use AI to predict the future graph of patients’ health.

AI also helps the aviation industry by take-off charts, planning routes, d flight landing schedules. It is used to check all the equipment before flying.

AI also benefits the banking sector by streamlining transactional and financial operations.AI has proven itself in almost every field and has brought enormous development in nearly every industry.

Google AI Certification Course:Overview

Course Title Elements of AI Creator Reaktor & the University of Helsinki Student Community Global Language Available in 15 languages No. of Parts Two Parts No. of Modules 6 Modules Total duration 30 hours Fee Free of Cost Level Beginners

The main focus of this course is to educate students about the basics of AI. Lessons are divided into six modules d will take almost 30 hours in completion. Therefore, it’s an easy way to learn about AI by sitting at home without investing a single penny.

