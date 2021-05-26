Google Launches Its First All-Electric Street View Car With Jaguar

Google and Jaguar Land Rover announced that they have teamed to develop an all-electric I-Pace SUV with equipment that can capture Street View imagery.

The I-Pace will also collect more general data for Google maps and will consist of air quality sensors from Aclima. The I-Pace will collect ‘street-by-street air quality’ data in Dublin which includes measuring fine particles, nitrogen oxide, and carbon dioxide emissions. All this data would then go to the Dublin City Council to improve Google Maps.

According to a spokesperson from Google in regards to the project:

“We’re always looking for opportunities to improve our fleet of vehicles and there is the potential to increase our EV fleet size in the future, but no updates to share at this time.”

The I-Pace currently costs $70,000 and gets around 246 miles on a full charge which is due to a recent software update in the system.