By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Google Pixel 10 Drops Fan Favorite Colors In New Leak

As anticipation builds for Google’s upcoming smartphone launch, a fresh wave of leaks has revealed the full color lineup for the Pixel 10 series, and it comes with a twist: two long-standing favorites are reportedly being dropped.



According to Android Headlines, the Google Pixel 10 is expected to be available in:

  • Ultra Blue (a royal blue)
  • Limoncello (a likely yellow shade)
  • Iris (a bluish-purple tone)
  • Midnight (black)

The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will reportedly come in:

  • Sterling Gray (light gray)
  • Light Porcelain (white)
  • Midnight
  • Smoky Green (a dark green)

Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold may be limited to just Sterling Gray and Smoky Green.



While color leaks are not uncommon ahead of tech launches, Android Headlines claims multiple independent sources have confirmed this information, suggesting it’s fairly reliable.

Obsidian and Porcelain have been part of the Pixel lineup for four generations. Surprisingly, they seem to be missing this time. Midnight and Light Porcelain are new, similar shades. This suggests Google may be updating the Pixel 10’s design language.

This change slightly contradicts earlier leaks, which included Obsidian and Porcelain in the mix. Still, Android Headlines maintains these legacy shades won’t be returning in the 10th-gen lineup.

No Modem Upgrade?

In another leak, reports identified the Exynos 5400 modem, the same one used in the Pixel 9 series, inside leaked images of the Pixel 10 Pro. If true, this would mean no modem upgrade across the Pixel 10 family.

While modem specs often fly under the radar, Pixel users have long faced cellular connectivity issues, and some were hoping for a newer chip to resolve lingering problems. Despite minor improvements in the Pixel 9, the issue hasn’t been fully resolved, and this revelation may disappoint many.

Expected Launch Date

The Pixel 10 series is rumored to launch on August 20, so official details will be confirmed soon. For now, fans are left wondering whether the subtle design changes and lack of hardware upgrades will be enough to make the Pixel 10 series stand out.

android, Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 series
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

