Mobile, News

Google Pixel 6 Images Leaked Before Unveiling

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 57 sec read>

For quite a while Google has been prepping to unveil the Pixel 6 lineup, however, images of the new phone have already been leaked by reliable tipster Jon Prosser who shared some renders of the series.

Image source: Jon Prosser

Though there are numerous rumors in regards to the upcoming phone, the latest images show that the camera system will be much wider and in an edged horizontal version in comparison to the previous Google Pixel. In a nutshell, we won’t be seeing any other square-shaped camera bumps which gave a weird wobbling movement when placing the phone on a surface.

Image source: Jon Prosser

Moreover, unlike the previous lineup which had a single phone only will now get two versions of the phone that is the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6 so far features only two cameras with a normal sensor while the Pro version has a much bigger bump with an addition of a third sensor.

Moreover, in another leak, it was revealed that the smartphone will have three imaging sensors including a periscope lens.

The images in the tweet show a somewhat fourth component which seems like a spectral sensor. So far it seems that there will be a lot to expect from the upcoming flagship phone however it is expected that these leaks may be subjected to changes.

Google Google Pixel 6
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Twitch Set Lower Subscription Prices, Streamers Can Earn More Money

in News, Social Media
May 18, 2021  ·  

Electronic Voting will render election results in 20 minutes instead of days, Fawad Chaudhary

in News, Technology
May 18, 2021  ·  

Pakistan installs 4G station at K2 base camp to support mountaineers

in News
May 18, 2021  ·  
Up Next: Google Photos won’t be available for free anymore: Here is how you will be affected