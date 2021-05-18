News, Technology

Google Rumored To Give Android 12 A Major UI Change

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 38 sec read>

With Google’s annual I/O conference coming up real soon, already there’s been a massive leak on Android 12 where an inside source Jon Prosser mentions that Android’s UI will have a major upgrade along with some new privacy features.

This was mentioned in a recent video by the ‘Front Page Tech’ where the major highlights included a beautiful new experience in terms of the user interface, better security, and easy integration between multiple devices.

The new design will have some fresh toggles, buttons, and new animations hence giving that more futuristic vibe. Moreover, the icons, keyboard, and other elements will be parallel to the new Android look. You can check out the major changes in the following image below.

However, in regards to the security patches, there has been no leak on what can be expected from Google however it seems that Google is working on making your device work easily with other devices hence better integration.

All more of these updates can be expected in the upcoming Google I/O conference.

android Android 12 Google Google I/O
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Twitch Set Lower Subscription Prices, Streamers Can Earn More Money

in News, Social Media
May 18, 2021  ·  

Electronic Voting will render election results in 20 minutes instead of days, Fawad Chaudhary

in News, Technology
May 18, 2021  ·  

Pakistan’s educational crises gets worse as the lack of internet forces Pakistani students to quit studies

in Education, Technology
May 18, 2021  ·  
Up Next: WhatsApp Claims To Add Disappearing Mode To iOS Devices, Changes In Terms & Conditions