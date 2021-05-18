Google Rumored To Give Android 12 A Major UI Change

With Google’s annual I/O conference coming up real soon, already there’s been a massive leak on Android 12 where an inside source Jon Prosser mentions that Android’s UI will have a major upgrade along with some new privacy features.

This was mentioned in a recent video by the ‘Front Page Tech’ where the major highlights included a beautiful new experience in terms of the user interface, better security, and easy integration between multiple devices.

The new design will have some fresh toggles, buttons, and new animations hence giving that more futuristic vibe. Moreover, the icons, keyboard, and other elements will be parallel to the new Android look. You can check out the major changes in the following image below.

However, in regards to the security patches, there has been no leak on what can be expected from Google however it seems that Google is working on making your device work easily with other devices hence better integration.

All more of these updates can be expected in the upcoming Google I/O conference.