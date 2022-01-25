Google set to accelerate the gaming industry in Pakistan through its exclusive Gaming Growth Lab

Google is set to accelerate Pakistan’s gaming industry and its respective startups through its exclusive program for the country called the ‘Gaming Growth Lab’. The Gaming Growth Lab is a 5 weeks virtual program where rising mobile gaming companies will get the opportunity to expand their product and their business overall through Google’s support.

The gaming ecosystem in Pakistan is an ever-rising market that has been on a tear for the last couple of years. This includes many gaming studios that have developed games that have caught the attention of Silicon Valley companies. This ecosystem is slowly expanding to the point where these studios are now delving deep into virtual and augmented reality-based games where players can potentially even earn monetary rewards through blockchain.

Seeing the amount of potential these Pakistan-based game studios and startups bring to the table, Google is ready to invest in the country’s gaming industry where the company would pool in key experts and industry veterans in areas such as Cloud, Ads, AdMob, and Play in order to help these businesses expand. The Gaming Growth Lab will include immersive educational workshops and mentoring sessions where gaming companies would receive valuable insights and guidance.

Moreover, this program is divided into 4 core program pillars also known as the ‘4D structure’ which are primarily like modules that applicants would have to go through once selected. The most interesting fact about this program is that all the content is provided in both English and Urdu in order to eliminate any language barrier.

However, it is to be noted that this program will focus on prominent game companies/studios and rising startups that are looking to create an impact. To know more about the program and how to register, click here.

The program will commence on March 1st, 2022.