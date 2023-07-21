Google Signs MoU To Provide 2000 Scholarships To Balochistan Students

The Balochistan government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Google to provide 2000 scholarships for Balochistan youth. According to the agreement, Google will provide 2000 additional internship and scholarship opportunities for students in the province.

The collaboration aims to equip young people with the skills to earn handsome amounts in today’s digital era. Google has also shown its interest in digitilizing the provincial information department.

The event was attended by Balochistan Finance Minister Zamrik Khan Achakzai, chief secretary Abdul Aziz Aqaili, Secretary Information Technology Tayyab Lahri, Information Secretary Muhammad Hamza Shafaqat, and Google Team Leader Umar Farooq.

Secretary Information Technology Balochistan, Tayyeb Lehri and Omar Farooq, the Google team leader signed dthe MoU.

#Google to provide 1000 scholarships to students of #Balochistan, MoU signed pic.twitter.com/HKkK9nqyD3 — Quetta Voice (@VoiceQuetta) July 19, 2023

Chief Seceratory Abdul Aziz Aqaili stated that “the agreement with Google is a significant development, driven by Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo’s dedication to providing dignified employment opportunities for the youth. Google had previously given 1000 scholarships to Balochistan’s youth, and now they are providing an additional 2000 scholarships, with 1000 for girls and 1000 for boys”.

The new step of giving scholarships to deserving candidates will undoubtedly bring significant development in information technology. The program will offer international certification, help participants to achieve online jobs, and will have an opportunity to earn up to 1,000 dollars per month. This initiative is a part of

Google’s earlier provision of 1,000 scholarships to Balochistan’s youth in May.

The government of Pakistan is constantly trying to bring new technologies and innovations that will help to boost Pakistan’s economy. Therefore, the initiative to collaborate with Google will enable the youth to get online jobs by aligning them with the requirements of the modern age.

During the event, the chief expressed his feelings and said that the agreement between the Balochistan government and Google is a significant development. The chief seems sincerely interested in offering dignified employment to the province’s youth.

In May 2023, Google announced 1,000 scholarships to the youth, with more than 900 enrolled.

In conclusion, the Balochistan government thanked Google and other allied companies involved in supporting the province’s students and opening new opportunities for students to earn in a better way.

This will not only provide job opportunities to the youth but will also help to boost foreign exchange in the country. This year, Google has announced certification courses in different fields to educate the youth and prepare them for the advanced digital era.

