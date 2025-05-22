Google Unveiled New Ai Content Detector Device

Google unveiled a new tool at Google I/O, the SynthID Detector, designed to determine if content has been created with the assistance of Google’s AI tools. This includes content produced by Google’s models like Gemini, Imagen, Lyria, and Veo.







The primary goal of SynthID Detector is to provide a verification portal for quickly and efficiently identifying content that has been created using Google’s AI tools. It aims to offer essential transparency in generative media by embedding digital watermarks directly into AI-generated content. These watermarks are invisible to human perception but are detectable by SynthID’s technology.



Initially focused on AI-generated imagery, SynthID has expanded to cover various modalities, including AI-generated text, audio, and even video.

When a user uploads an image, audio track, video, or text to the SynthID Detector portal, the tool scans the media for a SynthID watermark. If a watermark is detected, the portal highlights specific portions of the content that are most likely to contain the watermark.







Google is currently rolling out the SynthID Detector to early testers and has plans for wider availability. Journalists, media professionals, and researchers can join a waitlist for access to the tool.

Additionally, Google is collaborating with industry partners to expand the use of SynthID technology. For example, they have partnered with NVIDIA to watermark videos generated by NVIDIA’s Cosmos preview. This means that SynthID watermarks can appear on content created not only by Google but also by other sources.