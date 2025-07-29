Google Unveils Ai Powered Canvas Feature For Enhanced Search Experience

In a new technological development, Google has announced to introduce new features to AI Mode, letting people pose complicated questions and follow-ups to drill deeper on a subject directly in Search.

Among the new additions is ” Canvas” which assists you in creating study outlines and structuring information across multiple sessions in a side panel.

How to Use the Google Canvas Feature

For instance, if you wish to craft a study plan for an impending exam, you can simply click the new “Create Canvas” button to begin.

Then, AI Mode will begin putting the pieces together in the Canvas side panel, and you can continue to refine the result using subsequent prompts until it’s what you’re searching for.

AI Mode Through Live Search

Google is also bringing Project Astra features directly into AI Mode through Search Live, which is coupled with Google Lens, the tech giant’s visual search technology.

When you Go Live with Search, it’s as though you have an expert on speed dial who can view what you can see and discuss tricky things in real-time with easy access to useful links on the web,” Google Search VP of Product Robby Stein wrote in a press release.

To employ the feature, launch Lens in the Google app, tap Live, and ask a question while holding the camera over something. Using this feature, users can engage in a question-and-answer conversation with Search in AI Mode based on visual context from their camera stream.

Google also said that users will soon be able to use Lens in AI Mode to inquire about what’s on the desktop screen. “Perhaps you’re looking at a geometry problem and want to better understand one of the diagrams,” Stein said.

“Click on ‘Ask Google about this page’ from the address bar and select the diagram. You’ll get an AI Overview with a snapshot of key information directly in the side panel.

Additionally, you’ll be able to follow up with more questions through AI Mode, by selecting AI Mode at the top of the Lens search results or by clicking the “Dive deeper” button at the bottom of the AI Overview.”

Additional Features of Google Canvas

Moreover, you can now use these features on your desktops, making it very easy for every gadget user. Google is also introducing desktop support for uploading PDFs, enabling you to query in depth about documents.

For instance, you can upload PDF slides from a lecture at school and pose follow-up questions to learn more beyond the classwork.

Google states AI Mode will be compatible with more file formats than just PDFs and images later this year, such as Google Drive files.

Availability

Soon, you will also be able to upload documents such as class notes or a syllabus to personalize your study guide. U.S. users who signed up for the AI Mode Labs experiment will have Canvas in the near future.