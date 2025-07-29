By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Microsoft Adds Copilot Agentic Ai To Supercharge Edge Browser

Microsoft will implement Copilot Mode in the Edge browser on July 28, 2025. This experimental mode converts Edge into an agentic AI browser, capable of comprehending web context, summarizing material, and assisting users in proactively tackling activities such as research, product comparison, and email composing, all without the need for manual input.

Copilot+ Mode, which is available in the developer-only Edge Canary release, is now entirely opt-in and free. Microsoft emphasizes strict user control: you activate the mode via Flags and Settings, and all AI operations require permission. When Copilot is actively engaged in your browsing, it gives you clear visual feedback.

Smart Browsing Features: What Copilot Can Do

Once activated, Edge’s New Tab Page morphs into a streamlined interface with a single combined chat-search-navigation box. From there, Copilot can:

  • Summarize web pages or PDFs with a right-click command
  • Interpret context across open tabs to suggest tools or comparisons
  • Offer voice-enabled assistance and real-time automation support

For instance, when reading a travel blog, new agentic AI will prompt flight and hotel suggestions. When browsing shopping sites, it could help compare and highlight good deals, all from within the page you’re on.

Integration with Microsoft Ecosystem and Security Controls

Copilot Mode is designed to work seamlessly with Microsoft’s broader AI ecosystem. Users can access Microsoft 365 Copilot agents right from the Edge sidebar, enabling tasks like document summarization, email drafting, or research support from familiar Office tools .

Enterprise users can now benefit from data security and privacy built into Edge for Business, with features such as data loss prevention (DLP) that block the AI from accessing web page content unless permitted.

