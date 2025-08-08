Google has introduced “Guided Learning” in its Gemini platform, a feature designed to help students understand complex topics through step-by-step guidance and interactive elements.

While Google is touting this as a significant step forward in AI-driven education, the concept isn’t entirely new. OpenAI’s “Study Mode”, launched just a week earlier on July 29, 2025, offers a similar approach to fostering critical thinking and active learning.

Still, Google’s version brings its own set of tools and a research-backed foundation to the table.

Guided Learning: From Answers to Understanding

Guided Learning positions itself as a Socratic tutor, asking students questions and breaking down concepts incrementally rather than simply providing answers.

The feature incorporates visuals, diagrams, videos, and interactive quizzes to enhance the learning experience. Powered by Google’s LearnLM model and built on the Gemini 2.5 framework, it aims to offer a personalized, engaging way for students to grasp challenging subjects.

“Built on Years of Research”

Google emphasizes that Guided Learning is the result of extensive research and collaboration with educators and scientists. This isn’t an exaggeration: LearnLM, the AI model behind the feature, has been in development since at least 2022, predating OpenAI’s Study Mode.

While both tools share the goal of making learning more interactive, Google’s approach is rooted in its own technological ecosystem, making it a parallel effort rather than a direct imitation.

Free Access for Students and a Major Investment

Students in select countries can access Google AI Pro for free for one year if they sign up before October 6, 2025. These countries include the US and Japan, This package includes Guided Learning, NotebookLM, Deep Research, and other educational tools.

Additionally, Google has committed $1 billion to AI education in the US over the next three years, signaling its long-term investment in this space.

A Competitive Response to OpenAI?

While it’s unclear whether Guided Learning was a direct response, the overlap in features (both tools focus on step-by-step learning and critical thinking) suggests that competition in AI education is heating up.

However, Google’s Guided Learning integrates with its broader suite of tools and leverages its own AI models, offering a distinct experience from OpenAI’s ChatGPT-based Study Mode.