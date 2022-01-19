Government aiming to facilitate youth in technology based innovation

A meeting was held by the Punjab Minister for Higher Education, Raja Yasir Humayun, at the Arfa technology park where the agenda was solely focused on information technology and skill development. This meeting was also attended by the Punjab Information and Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Azfar Manzoor, head of Special Monitoring Unit Fazeel Asif, Technical Education Vocational and Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairman Ali Suleman, DG PITB Sajid Latif, and other notable people.

The minister had mentioned that the Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzzer had introduced a special committee to further promote information technology in the province as IT is the sure way to ensure the country’s progress. It was highlighted that this committee would focus on adopting science, technology, and innovation through research and development in numerous sectors.

The Punjab Minister hade stated the following:

“We will also suggest a way forward to facilitate the emerging youth in technology-based innovation and entrepreneurship through provision of appropriate support, structure, and mechanism.”

Moreover, the meeting had come to the conclusion that the committee would be hyper-focused towards emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented & virtual reality, biotechnology, nanotechnology, data mining, and more in order to achieve national socio-economic development goals. In order to achieve these goals, it was decided that various stakeholders should be involved in the evaluation and monitoring of the IT industry in the province through the introduction of control standards and certifications that would be internationally recognized.