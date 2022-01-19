Gaming, News

PlayStation’s shares drop down by 13 percent after Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard

Microsoft had recently purchased the ever-popular gaming company, Activision Blizzard, for $69 billion which is said to be the greatest acquirement in gaming history. After the Microsoft-Activision deal, Sony’s shares in Japan had dropped down by 13 percent. However, this move by Microsoft has made the company the third-largest gaming company via revenue.

With the deal officially sealed, Microsoft would be officially owning popular franchises such as Call of Duty, Warcraft, Overwatch, Crash Bandicoot, and more. This major step gives Microsoft’s Xbox an edge over Sony’s PlayStation in its much-heated battle.

According to Microsoft, the Activision Blizzard deal would enable the company to grow its gaming ecosystem across mobile, PC, and consoles. This even includes blocks for the metaverse. According to Microsoft’s CEO, Satya Nadella, in a recent statement:

“We’re investing deeply in world-class content, community and the cloud to usher in a new era of gaming that puts players and creators first and makes gaming safe, inclusive and accessible to all.”

Despite the acquirement, Sony’s PlayStation 5 is still widely seen as the popular console over Microsoft’s fourth-generation Xbox. Moreover, Sony still remains to have an edge over Microsoft due to its exclusive titles such as Spiderman, the upcoming God of War Ragnarok, and more. However, regardless of the exclusives, Sony still needs to pull out a trick from its sleeves if it’s to remain on the top.

