Government To Relaunch Youth Laptop Scheme With Rs.10 Billion Budget- Ahsan Iqbal

The Federal Government has announced that they have decided to relaunch the laptop scheme for University students this time the budget for the scheme will be Rs10 Billion. The announcement was made by Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad a few days back.

The federal minister said that under this scheme one hundred thousand laptops will be provided to the students on in order to uplift the tech spirit in the growing IT sector of Pakistan. Ahsan Iqbal noted that the National Bank of Pakistan (NBA) has also been asked to develop laptop leasing products so that every university student has access to an affordable laptop.

The planning minister further said that given the size of the young population, Pakistan can turn Information Technology into one of its competitive advantages.

Pakistan has about 60% of the population in the age bracket of 15- 29 age out of its 220 Million population. And the youth of Pakistan has shown enormous interest and growth in the IT field in the last 5-6 years and the local industry has seen ever-increasing growth.

Earlier in December 2022, SAPM on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja announced that the federal government has decided to restore Prime Minister Laptop Scheme and other various schemes under Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP).

The SAPM said that government would distribute 100,000 laptops amongst deserving students this year under Prime Minister Laptop Scheme program.

Sharing details regarding the laptop scheme, she said:

“There will be a 50 percent share of women while transgender will also be accommodated. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will soon launch this scheme,”

Under the Skills Development Program, the Special Assistant said over 100,000 youth will be provided with training in different fields with a special focus on IT.

