Govt approves IT Park project worth Rs1bn for University of Balochistan

The establishment of initiatives like IT parks goes a long way in facilitating interest in information technology and its applications, which in turn is important for progress in the digital age. In a noteworthy development, the government has approved an IT park project worth one billion rupees for the University of Balochistan.

As reported by Business Recorder, the development was raised in a meeting between Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch and Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haque at the latter’s office in the Ministry of Information Technology Islamabad.

Among the topics discussed and raised in the meeting, the most significant ones were the IT park project at the University of Balochistan and the introduction of fibre optic cable for Tehsil Wadh of District Khuzdar.

Haque said that on the suggestion of Baloch, the IT park project is approved for the University of Balochistan. The cost for the project in question will be around one billion rupees.

Baloch said that an IT park is a necessity for the students of Balochistan so that they could get the maximum benefit from it. The Federal Minister for Information Technology assured that the cornerstone of the one billion IT Park project would soon be laid at the University of Balochistan.

Baloch stressed the provision of fibre optic in the Wadh area of District Khuzdar of Balochistan as soon as possible. This singular development will promote the rapid and efficient transfer of data and increase overall digital productivity and output in the Wadh region.

Baloch appreciated the cooperation of the Federal Minister for Information Technology in this regard and invited him to the ground-breaking ceremony of the IT Park.