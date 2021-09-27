Govt to establish Special Technology Zones to promote IT exports: Mian Aslam Iqbal

Provincial Minister for Industries Commerce and Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the PTI government has planned to establish Special Technology Zones in order to promote Information Technology (IT) and enhance its exports.

As reported by Daily Times, Iqbal made this statement while addressing the 35th Annual General Meeting of Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) on Saturday night.

He said that the government had provided a business-friendly environment in addition to the incentives and subsidies to the industrialists, exporters and business community which resulted in economic growth in the country.

Speaking on the significance of focusing on IT, Iqbal said that today was the era of information technology. Therefore, the government will establish special technology zones in the country in an attempt to boost IT exports.

The present government also had set up special zones which not only promoted economic activities in the country but also fetched huge foreign investment for Pakistan. These zones also provided job opportunities to millions of unemployed workers of the country, the provincial minister added.

He highlighted that the PTI government started working on special economic zones.

“We also promoted this idea at the private sector level,” he said, adding that the Special Zone Authority was being formed according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Draft of this authority was under discussion in the upper house (Senate) while it would start working after its approval.

Similarly, a special economic park was also being set up in Punjab in addition to forming a Steel Development Authority in this province, he added.

The rate at which information technology is progressing and maturing cannot be ignored. It is imperative that initiatives like these be taken in order to enable the nation to truly capitalize on the opportunity to transform itself into a hub of technological advancement.