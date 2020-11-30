Govt to launch the largest development project in Sialkot’s history: Dar

The Government of Pakistan is all set to launch the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP).

The project is estimated to cost Rs. 15 billion and has been dubbed the ‘largest development project in the history of Sialkot.’

The announcement was made by the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar, on Sunday, while he was addressing a high-level meeting at Committee Room of Tehsil Council.

According to the SAPM, water supply lines and sewerage lines throughout the city would be replaced under this project. He also shared plans for the construction of new road infrastructure and parks in Sialkot.

During his address, Dar also directed the local authorities of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd. (PTCL), along with Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA), to complete the development work related to their departments.

The SAPM also announced that the district administration would work with the new management committees, which would be formed at the union council level, to complete the PICIIP project in the stipulated time.

Provincial Minister Chaudhry Akhlaq and Gujranwala Division Commissioner Gulzar Hussain Shah, Provincial Anti Corruption Committee (PACC) Vice Chairman Brigadier (r) Muhammad Aslam Ghumman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Farooq Sadiq, Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) Infrastructure Engineer Sialkot Ghulam Murtaza, Sialkot Municipal Corporation CO Faisal Shehzad and local officials from Nespak, Highway Department and M&R were present in the meeting.

