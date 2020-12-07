Govt to set up IT infrastructure to help youth develop and export software globally

The government is seriously invested in fostering and developing the information technology (IT) infrastructure in Pakistan, according to Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) Senior Manager Infrastructure Muhammad Akbar. In this regard, basic and fundamental structure is being provided to IT companies across the country,

As per reports , Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) President Hafiz Ihtesham Javed met with Akbar on Saturday to discuss the establishment of IT infrastructure in Pakistan and the significance it would hold. The PSEB Senior Manager emphasized the importance of such an infrastructure, stating that it would empower the educated youth of the country to develop and export software to the rapidly growing global markets.

He explained that his company was presently operating 14 software technology parks, with 40 more slated to be established in various cities, including Faisalabad. He provided details regarding the performance of the 14 parks running in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi.

Akbar took the opportunity to praise Faisalabad’s massive potential to develop a successful IT industry, and added that the IT ministry was boosting its efforts and policies to further develop this sector at the fundamental level.

He noted that the development of the IT sector in Pakistan would naturally create a plethora of employment opportunities for the tech-skilled and tech-savvy masses.

“It will also be used to create employment opportunities in the country,” he said.

The FCCI president, meanwhile, expressed his appreciation of the efforts being made by the government to develop and nurture the country’s IT sector. He also noted the FCCI’s allocation of a floor in its complex for the establishment of Techno Park.

