In a seemingly bizarre development, Grok users have reported that the chatbot has glitched, causing users to scratch their heads. Earlier today, Elon Musk-owned Grok began inserting commentary on the debunked “white genocide” conspiracy in South Africa into responses for unrelated user queries, prompting widespread confusion and concern on X.

Despite being asked about a wide variety of topics, netizens shared Grok responses on social media, asserting that farm attacks in South Africa were part of a racially motivated genocide. The anomaly was resolved within hours when Grok returned to contextually appropriate answers.

Grok’s unexpected behavior emerged when users tagged the bot in posts entirely unrelated to South Africa. In one instance, a user shared a photo of a grassy field and asked simply, “Where is this?” Grok replied with a detailed, yet misplaced, explanation about white farmers facing genocide alongside general crime statistics and references to the “Kill the Boer” slogan.

In another exchange, Grok told a user that it was “instructed by my creators” to accept the genocide narrative as real and racially motivated, even when the question concerned television trivia.

The notion of a white genocide in South Africa has been repeatedly debunked by experts and courts. Official data shows farm attacks are part of the broader crime landscape, with only 12 farm fatalities in 2024 out of thousands of murders, and a 2025 South African court ruling dismissed genocide allegations as “unsupported.”