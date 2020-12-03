Rs38bn cross-border optic fibre project under CPEC has been approved

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) cleared a total of five development projects at a cumulative cost of around PKR 54 billion, including the second phase of a project for laying cross-border optic fibre cable with China worth PKR 38 billion.

The approval of these developmental projects was done in a meeting presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan.

The objective of the Optic Fibre Cable (OFC) project along the CPEC route is to provide an alternate path for international connectivity through Northern border of Pakistan with China and ensure continuous uninterrupted connectivity between Northern and Southern borders of the country by establishing multiple rings for a secure and uninterrupted communication network.

The meeting also agreed 50:50 sharing of COVID-19 Responsive and Other Natural Calamities Control Programme with provinces. The project had already been cleared but financing shares remained unsettled. The federal share of the project would now be Rs70bn.

The meeting also approved a project related to Physical Planning & Housing titled Construction of Islamabad High Court Building at Islamabad (Revised) worth PKR 4.989bn. It involves construction of Islamabad High Court on an already acquired plot measuring 220,000 sq.ft in sector G-5, Islamabad. The scope of the project includes construction of courts, auditorium, car parking, road & paths, plumbing works, and wood works.

Two projects related to education were presented to the committee as well. First project namely Support to Basic Education Development Project AJ&K worth Rs5.97bn and second project titled Basic Education for All Project AJ&K worth Rs1.58bn were approved by the CDWP.

Moreover, the meeting approved a PKR 3.482 billion project on the establishment of a science and technology park, entitled Establishment of National Aerospace Science & Technology Park.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk