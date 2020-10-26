Hacker reveals Trump’s Twitter password was “maga2020!”

De Volkskrant, a Dutch magazine, has revealed that a Dutch ethical hacker, by the name of Victor Gevers, was able to guess Donald Trump’s Twitter password. The password was reported to be “maga2020!”. Maga is an acronym for Trump’s election campaign slogan, Make America Great Again.

According to Victor, he guessed Trump’s password 5 times and it worked on the last try. He was expecting to be blocked by Twitter after 4 tries. He also expected Trump’s account to have at least the 2-step authentication process enabled. He was surprised to see that Twitter didn’t even block his IP as the login was from a different device in a different country

Victor also said that he informed the Trump administration of this fact however Twitter and Trump, however, have denied that the login ever took place.

A Twitter spokesperson told Business Insider,

“We’ve seen no evidence to corroborate this claim, including from the article published in the Netherlands today. We proactively implemented account security measures for a designated group of high-profile, election-related Twitter accounts in the United States, including federal branches of government.”

This is not even the first time that Trump’s account has been accessed by hackers. In 2016, hackers reportedly managed to get his password from LinkedIn and accessed his account.

