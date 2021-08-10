HEC & Huawei Pakistan Launch 7th edition of ‘Seeds for the Future’ Program 2021

Huawei Pakistan together with Higher Education Commission launched its Seeds for the Future program 2021, it is an 8-day long culture and ICT technologies learning program where the nominated 40 brilliant engineering students from Pakistan will attend the online training together with students from Bahrain. Due to the restrictions put in place by Covid-19, just like last year, the program will continue to stay online.

The program first launched in Pakistan in 2015 and this is the 7th time Seeds for Future is happening in Pakistan. Out of a pool of more than 1000 applicants, 40 have been nominated by the Higher Education Commission. They are all undergraduate engineering students.

The initial period of the learning is about Chinese culture and the Chinese language. Later on, they will get technical training from Huawei and industry ICT experts who will share their expertise on a wide range of courses covering 5G, cloud computing, AI, strategic leadership and etc. They will also participate in the“Tech4Good” Group Project this year.

The Seeds for the Future program has been a successful addition to Huawei’s social-enterprise partnership goal in Pakistan since the first batch of Pakistani students traveled to China in 2015. The aim of the program, which has been active in more than 130 countries & regions since its inception in Thailand, has been to nurture upcoming STEM talent from around the world. As a global ICT market leader, Huawei has taken it upon itself to promote local ICT industries as part of development in their operational regions.

The ICT industry is one of the fastest-growing in Pakistan and the world. The demand for qualified and market-ready professionals in the field is growing rapidly — it is becoming a need, in our burgeoning online-based globalized reality. Programs such as Seeds for the Future address this long-term possibility of deficiency with appropriate foresight.