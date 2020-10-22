HEC’s PERIDOT Research Funding now also open for faculty members

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has now opened their PERIDOT Research funding program for full-time faculty members of both the public and private sectors.

These faculty members must, however, possess PhD degrees.

The PERIDOT program, first launched in 2014, is a joint venture between Pakistan and France, under the Hubert Curien partnership. It aims to support he development of new scientific research and technological cooperation between the two countries.

The 6th phase of the project this year, has prioritised the following categories:

Health

Human and Social Sciences

Environmental Sciences (Water, Climate Change, Pollution, etc)

Selected research projects will be funded by the program five times a year for the next three years.

The deadline for proposal submission has been set for the 7th of December 2020. Those interested can register and submit their applications here . HEC’s official page for the program can also be visited here .

