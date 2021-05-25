High speed broadband 4G project that will benefit 1.77 crore people in interior Sindh, inaugurated

Multiple High-speed Internet projects approved by USF for the under-served regions of Sindh were inaugurated in a function attended by the IT Minister, Syed Amin Ul Haq, and the federal planning minister, Asad Umar the IT ministry announced Monday. The projects will be initiated in Jakobabad, Kashmor, and Shikarpur.

The Ministry of Information Technology had approved Rs. 8 billion to complete 9 fiber-optic broadband projects that boost internet speeds and make the Internet accessible to the masses in Sindh. As per the Ministry of IT, the projects will bring high-speed internet to some 19 districts and benefit over 1.77 crore people.

Furthermore, work is underway for the laying of a 1900 km. Wide fiber optic cable.

Addressing the inauguration function, Asad Umar and the minister for privatization, Mian Soomro, thanked the IT Minister for kickstarting the ambitious high-speed internet projects.