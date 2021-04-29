News

Housing finance grows by a historic 36%, citizens get Rs.15 billion under “Naya Pakistan” scheme

According to the details provided by the State bank, as of April 20, financing applications of more than Rs.15 billion have been approved out of the total Rs.52 billion that were received, setting a new record with a historical growth of 36%. By and large, financing for the housing and construction sector is likely to increase further in the wake of the Mera Pakistan, Mera Ghar scheme.

Source: DAWN

naya pakistan housing scheme State Bank of Pakistan
