PlayStation Network Faced A Global Outage, Multiplayer, Store And Other Features Down

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam

Recently, PlayStation Network faced a global outage where users were unable to access the store services and engage in multiplayer gaming. The outage went for over an hour and was first reported by the official Ask PlayStation Japan Twitter account.

This outage had affected numerous categories of the PlayStation Network such as account management, gaming and social, PlayStation Now, PlayStation Video, PlayStation Store, and PlayStation Direct. All these features were out for nearly an hour.

As a result, users were unable to play online multiplayer games such as the likes of Fortnite. Moreover, this had extended to the PlayStation App on the mobile which was unable to load.

With such issues coming about it just goes to show how much dependent the consumer is on digital infrastructure.

