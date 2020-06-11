How to stay safe in times of global health crisis of COVID-19

With each passing day, the cases affected by coronavirus have been increasing at a massive rate. Though this is not fatal still the right precautions can be of big help as scientists still couldn’t find the exact cure or vaccination for this virus. So everyone needs to follow the guidelines published by the local health authorities.

By far over 100,000 people have been affected by a coronavirus in the country. Here are some steps you can do to prevent the outspread of the disease.

Avoid stepping out of the house unless it is important. The more close contact with people you avoid the more chances are that you will not end up catching the disease. Maintain at least 6 feet distance from other individuals once out of the house. Avoid human gathering and if needed utilize social media platforms for communicating with people. Who is encouraging people to stay at home and work from there as offices are not safe to work form in times like this? Wear mask whenever going out is required Wash your hands for 30 seconds thoroughly with a soup. As per the instructions of WHO, usage of hand sanitizer is also very important in the prevention of disease Practice self-quarantine once in contact with an infected person Take a healthy diet enriched with Vitamin C and magnesium as these two can enhance our immune system which can then prevent the infection. Avoid touching your face with bare hands as this can also trigger the infection.

Here are the symptoms that shouldn’t be neglected:

If you are suffering from continuous fever, chest tightness, difficulty breathing, abdominal cramps, and cough use online telemedicine service and seek advice.

If your symptoms are mild, you will be advised to stay indoors for at least a week

You will be eligible for the corona diagnostic test if symptoms persist or get worse with each day

If you share your residence with other people then they will also be advised to remain in isolation for the next fourteen days.

