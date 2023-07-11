Threads Surpasses 100 Million Users Within Five Days Faster Than ChatGPT

On July 5, the Meta-owned company launched its Micro-blogging app Threads. As soon as it hit the market, it attracted multiple users to the app. People were already searching for an alternative to Twitter because of Twitter’s read-limit restrictions. This indicates that it reached the milestone dramatically faster than chatGPT smashes the record of artificial intelligence.

While chatGPT took nearly two months to reach 100 million users, other apps like TikTok took nine months, and Instagram took two and a half years to reach the same mark.

Initially, threads went live on Apple and Android app stores in 100 countries. The app is not available in Europe due to legal issues that Meta has had with the European Union’s data privacy legislation.

Since Elon Musk bought the platform last year and laid off thousands of its employees, the people suffered a lot of technical issues and were unhappy with the acquisition.

Threads is a Twitter rival app that uses the Instagram app data credentials to log in. According to the latest report, since it was launched, within five days, an impressive 100 million users signed up.

Threads proved itself as a hit in the initial two hours after the launch; the app hit 2 million users and steadily increased by 5 million, 10 million, 30 million, and then 70 million.

On Friday, Mark Zuckerberg said, “way beyond our expectations.” In a Threads post on Monday, Mark Zuckerberg said, “mostly organic.”

https://www.threads.net/t/CuhO2q5vOQe/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Adam Mosseri, Instagram head also posted about it

https://www.threads.net/t/CuhO2q5vOQe/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Users are not only signing up but also using the app very interestingly and have started posting about different activities and events. According to the analysis, more than 95 million posts and 190 million likes have been shared on the app.

Musk, who owns SpaceX and Tesla, has alienated many users by imposing charges on various services from time to time. Previously, Elon Musk set the blue check charge on its subscribers and recently imposed a read limit. The read-limit posts offended the users, who were unhappy with the decision.

On the other hand, Meta intends to attract Twitter users into its own ecosystem with this new platform. However, the new app still needs many essential features, including a chronological feed and robust search functionality, and a critical drawback is the inability to delete someone’s profile without affecting Instagram posts.

Currently, user feeds comprise brands, influencers, and celebrities, not potentially making users miss out on updates from their colleagues and friends.

This platform will protect anons for this reason particularly — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2023

In a recent post, Elon Musk got personal and punched below the belt in a battle with Zuckerberg. He calls ‘Zuck is a Cuck,’ which is a disrespectful language for anyone. This indicates that Twitter is closely monitoring its rival app, Threads.

Legal documents imply that the new platform may violate Twitter’s trade secrets and intellectual property. Moreover, a representative from Meta has countered the allegations, claiming that none of the Twitter ex-employees are working for Meta.

After Threads launch, several users tweeted and posted their messages as ‘goodbye to Twitter and Musk’s erratic leadership. Many users were happy with the launch of Threads; they shared memes and screenshots of new Threads accounts, motivating their friends and colleagues to join the new platform.

Read more:

Twitter Threatens To Sue Meta Over Rival ‘Threads’ App

Meta’s Twitter Rival ‘Threads’ Gets More Than 10 Million Sign Ups in First 7 Hours