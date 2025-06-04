How Video Games Are Secretly Teaching Adults Coding

A recent study undertaken by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) demonstrated that video games designed to educate programming are no longer limited to young people. Adults are increasingly turning to these games as a way to hone their coding skills outside of the rigors of conventional schooling.







Games include 7 Billion Humans, Human Resource Machine, while True: learn() and TIS-100 use puzzles, logic difficulties, and gripping stories to teach students pragmatic coding ideas. By means of an interesting game-like experience, these games promote computational thinking, problem-solving, and software development reasoning.

Why Coding Through Games Appeals to Adults

Traditional education can overwhelm adults, especially those balancing work and family. Video games, however, remove this stress by making learning feel like play. According to UOC researchers, players often do not realize they are learning because they become immersed in the challenges. As they progress through the levels, they unconsciously master essential coding skills such as loops, functions, conditionals, and debugging.

Unlike typical academic courses, coding games provide instant feedback and gradual skill-building. They make the learning process enjoyable, which helps adults retain programming concepts longer and gain the confidence to pursue more advanced technology learning.







Pakistan’s Growing Gaming Culture and Potential

Pakistan’s gaming culture is booming, with cities like Lahore and Karachi hosting vibrant gaming communities. Access to platforms like Steam and mobile app stores makes it easier for Pakistanis to join this trend. Local educators and developers can integrate coding games into bootcamps, schools, and community centers to promote tech skills.

Government and private initiatives like DigiSkills and eRozgaar could adopt these gamified tools to make tech education more engaging and accessible. With rising smartphone use and affordable internet, Pakistan has a unique opportunity to combine gaming and coding education. This approach can prepare the next generation of developers to thrive in the digital economy.