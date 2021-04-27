News, Technology

Huawei Is Aiming To Launch Test Satellites For 6G Verification

Huawei is aiming to launch two satellites together with Chinese companies from the Space exploration section in July 2021 which will focus on verifying 6G network technologies that are currently under research and development.

Details of this launch have not been released so far as the company is currently focused on the core technologies such as networking and switching. As Huawei works on its 6G network layouts, it is to be noted that this technology is nearly 50 times faster and advanced in comparison to the 5G technology the global tech companies are trying to harness at this very moment.

Though 5G networks rely on base stations to transmit signals, 6G networks are more dependent on satellite communications according to recent research. Moreover, the importance of satellite communications has increased tremendously over the last year and the company has emphasized ‘new infrastructure’ if they are to move forward to launch 6G by 2030.

So far there is no word on how other countries are aiming to counter Huawei or even create roadblocks similar to what the U.S government did where the Chinese tech giant could not access Android and its respective features.

All in all, it seems like with the race of 5G is going on the war for 6G, which is about to begin very soon.

