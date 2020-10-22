Huawei Mate 40 teasers hint at faster wireless charging and 5G

The Huawei Mate 40 is officially being released tomorrow in a Livestream. Huawei is keeping the hype up by releasing teasers every day. The latest teasers reveal a faster wireless charging system and 5G. The wireless charging system has been dubbed “The Mate Power” in the teaser.

A major leak on German Amazon revealed much about the Huawei Mate 40 Pro but some aspects are still shrouded in mystery and Amazon is capitalizing on that. The price for the Huawei Mate 40 Pro is expected to be €1,200. It has since then been taken down by Amazon.

The Mate 40 Pro will have a 4,400 mAh battery with 66W wired charging and a mind-blowing 50W wireless charging. The previous generation only had 40W wired charging and 27W wireless charging.

The second teaser is about fast data transfers. We don’t know if that is about 5G or memory but since this the age of 5G, there is a significant chance it will be 5G.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro will be equipped with a 6.76” OLED display and 50 MP back camera with an ultra-wide lens as well which is standard in flagship phones these days. There will be a 13 MP selfie cam as well.

For Europe, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro will come with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage, if Amazon’s info is to be believed. It will run EMUI 11 based on Android 10 (without the Google stuff).

We’ll have to wait and see for the official details in the Livestream tomorrow.

Image Source: PhoneArena

