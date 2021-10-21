Huawei partnered with Abacus for cloud consulting Services

Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, has announced a Cloud Consulting partnership with Abacus Consulting Pakistan, an innovative technology and consulting company. An MOU to establish the partnership was signed at GITEX Global in Dubai by Frank Dai, President of Huawei Cloud Middle East, and Fatima Asad – Said, CEO of Abacus Consulting.

Huawei has been in the Middle East region for more than two decades and possesses a deep understanding of enterprises’ and consumers’ needs. With this expertise, Huawei is confident it can help cloud-based customers protect their data in the cloud while supporting new customers migrate to the cloud. In addition, Huawei’s global cloud services platform can help customers and partners build success on HUAWEI CLOUD by providing valuable business and technical support that can help them expand their business beyond the Middle East region and take a proactive and robust approach to internationalization.

Frank Dai, President of Huawei Cloud Middle East, said: “The growing number of applications on the Huawei Cloud platform allows us to cater to all business domains while advancing our customers’ digital transformation journeys. This partnership helps deepen our business in a very strategic market for Huawei. Abacus Consulting’s market know-how and technical expertise combined with Huawei Cloud’s capabilities presents a great value proposition for customers while enabling them to embrace a fully connected, intelligent world.”

Fatima Asad – Said, CEO of Abacus Consulting, said: “The partnership with Huawei Cloud couldn’t have come at a more opportune time. The demand for cloud services in the region is soaring as organizations respond to new customer requirements and the need to evolve new business models.

While we have been steadily growing our footprint, the partnership with Huawei Cloud will enable us to break new grounds and attract new customers who want to accelerate their businesses through the cloud.”

The Cloud and AI Business Group further strengthen Huawei’s position as a partner of choice in enabling enterprises’ digital transformation journeys by offering focused products which facilitate cost reduction and increased business efficiency via modern infrastructure solutions. The cloud portfolio also offers a next-generation multi-cloud strategy to increase agility via the automation of service delivery.

Huawei is enhancing synergy between cloud, AI, and connectivity to provide public cloud services and hybrid cloud solutions that deliver several layers of added value, especially in terms of stability, reliability, security, trustworthiness, and sustainability. In 2020, Huawei Cloud ranked No. 5 in the global IaaS market and is today the fastest-growing mainstream cloud vendor. Huawei Cloud has launched more than 220 cloud services and 210 solutions and earned over 80 industry-recognized security certifications. Huawei Cloud works with more than 20,000 partners, including more than 14,000 consulting partners and more than 6,000 technology partners, and has brought together 1.8 million developers. To date, over 4,500 applications have been launched on the Huawei Cloud Marketplace.