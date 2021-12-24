Huawei to help set up smart classrooms in GIKI

Chinese smartphone titan Huawei will reportedly help in the establishment of smart classrooms in the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology.

The announcement in this regard was made by Huawei Pakistan representative Niaz Ali Shahrukh during a meeting with Rector GIKI Prof Fazal Ahmad Khalid, as reported by Dawn.

According to Mr. Niaz, the time is ripe for collaboration between the two organizations in order to facilitate and promote a digital environment for students.

“This is the time to expand our collaboration in the best interest of the students and provide them with an opportunity to learn in a digital environment,” he said.

He added that a single smart classroom would cold Rs1.5 million.

Prof Khalid agreed with the notion of introducing students to a digital landscape, especially in the context of the ever-growing technology in our world.

“We are going digital and Huawei’s help in this connection will be very fruitful,” he said.

The academician noted that due to a rapidly changing technological landscape, there was a dire need of flexible solutions like smart classrooms.

This collaboration between GIKI and Huawei is not the first instance of the two organizations joining hands over an initiative.

“Huawei and GIK Institute are already collaborating in Huawei ICT Academy programme,” Prof Khalid noted.

Launched back in 2013, the Huawei ICT Academy is a school-enterprise cooperation project that aims to develop a talent ecosystem, courtesy of a talent supply chain covering the entire process of learning, certification, and employment.

Huawei Pakistan and GIKI have also agreed that the former will help the latter in boosting its IT infrastructure and overall digital landscape.