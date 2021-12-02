News, Technology

HUAWEI WiFi AX2 Smart Router delivers fast and reliable Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for homes

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 38 sec read>

Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) has recently launched a router product in their AX Series – HUAWEI WiFi AX2. It is the new smart router that supports Wi-Fi 6 technology and is an addition to the HUAWEI WiFi AX Series for home users.

The HUAWEI WiFi AX2 Wi-Fi 6 Smart Router supports significantly improved throughput and capacity to provide smoother HD video streaming, more responsive online gaming experiences, and more.

Featuring HarmonyOS Mesh+, it lets users easily connect multiple units of HUAWEI WiFi AX2 for better Wi-Fi coverage at home. The Super Seamless Roaming feature ensures low-latency roaming for an uninterrupted Wi-Fi experience. Besides better Wi-Fi speed and coverage, the new router is also compatible with the HUAWEI AI Life app, with which users have access to a wide array of smart tools for managing their home networks. It also comes with Huawei HomeSec™ which helps safeguard user data privacy and ensure only users with access rights are granted Internet connectivity.

The HUAWEI WiFi AX2 will arrive soon in stores nationwide to attract users with its amazing performance and fast-paced coverage.

Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

