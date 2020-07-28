IBM to launch Open P-TECH in Pakistan to help develop a technologically proficient workforce

IBM’s Open P-TECH, Pathways in Technology Early College High Schools (P-TECH) is coming to Pakistan, as mentioned in a tweet by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Pakistan, Tania Aidrus.

IBM is launching Open P-TECH in Pakistan to help develop talent and equip them with technical and professional proficiency in AI, Data Science, CyberSecurity, Cloud, etc – enabling our workforce for a #DigitalPakistan.https://t.co/GoPg8du9ZE — Tania Aidrus (@taidrus) July 27, 2020

Open P-TECH, launched by the American tech giant, IBM, aims to equip the workforce of Pakistan (and many other countries across the globe) with proficiency in many technological fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cyber Security, Design Thinking, and Professional Skills.

“Open P-TECH is a new digital learning experience that offers students and teachers access to cutting-edge technical and professional skills,” says the P-TECH website . “The tool offers P-TECH students and educators free access to industry-recognized digital badges on emerging technologies and professional competencies that are in-demand across industries represented in the P-TECH network.”

The platform set by IBM will help students across Pakistan in gaining some much-needed exposure and knowledge of their relevant fields before they enter the job market. Students will be able to show case their skills and gain e-badges and the likes, attracting potential employers and selection committees at universities.

Teachers will also have access to activities and lesson plans for their students, making it easier for them to teach as well as equipping them with many technical and professional skills. Teachers will also have access to additional administrative features to enhance as well as monitor the learning experiences of their students.

“Open P-TECH is a great place to start your career exploration and begin building skills that will help you become well-positioned for a fulfilling career!”

